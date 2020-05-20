Home Office extends bereavement scheme to all NHS workers amid criticism

The government has extended its bereavement scheme to all NHS support staff and carers.

The scheme offers families of NHS support staff and social care workers who die as result of contracting coronavirus indefinite leave to remain, free of charge.

It previously applied to doctors and nurses from abroad but not cleaners, porters or carers.

This is effective “immediately and retrospectively” after criticism from Labour and trade unions.

It applies to all hospital support workers, including cleaners and porters, social care staff and care home workers, the Home Office said.

NHS workers from abroad, however, will still be expected to pay a surcharge to use the health service.