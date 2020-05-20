Marks & Spencer profits slide on struggling clothing business

Marks & Spencer has reported a 21% slump in profits for the past year after it was weighed down by its troubled clothing division.

The retailer said profitability improved in its food business but profits dropped by more than a third in its clothing and home arm.

Also on Wednesday it was revealed UK inflation plunged to its lowest level for nearly four years last month due to tumbling fuel costs and energy prices, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell more than expected to 0.8% in April – the lowest level since August 2016 and down sharply on the 1.5% recorded in March.

M&S also told investors that it took a £52 million hit to profits due to coronavirus, while it estimated that costs and stock writedowns related to the outbreak cost it £212.8 million.

The company said group sales dipped 1.9% to £10.1 billion during the year to March.

Like-for-like food revenues increased by 1.9%, while its clothing business saw like-for-like revenues dive 6.2% as it was impacted by availability issues in the first half of the year.