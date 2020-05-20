New laws could restrict movements of terror suspects indefinitely

Court orders restricting the movements of suspected terrorists being monitored by security services could be imposed indefinitely if new laws come into force. The proposals are among measures the Government wants to introduce to disrupt terrorist activity and keep terrorists behind bars for longer. Ministers have described the Counter-Terrorism and Sentencing Bill, due to be introduced to Parliament on Wednesday, as the largest overhaul of terrorist sentencing and monitoring in decades. But campaigners have warned it is a move to bring back controversial control orders “in all but name”.

Control orders were introduced as part of 2005 anti-terrorism legislation. Signed by the home secretary, they put a suspect under close supervision, described by some as similar to house arrest, with restrictions on who they meet and where they go. They were repealed and replaced with measures known as Tpims (Terrorism Prevention and Investigation Measures) in 2011, which the Government said was a less intrusive system which addressed concerns about civil liberties, with time limits and a higher test to be met for one to be brought into force. A Tpim notice can involve measures like an enforced curfew, tagging, living away from an address or area and restrictions on overseas travel. They are seen as the strictest monitoring tool available for security services to use against people they believe to be involved in terrorism or who present a threat, but cannot be prosecuted or deported. The changes could see courts allowed to renew Tpims indefinitely, subject to review, rather than lasting for a maximum of two years.

