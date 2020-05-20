Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden leads government's daily coronavirus press conference

The pair are likely to provide further detail on the UK's plan to implement a policy of test and trace after Boris Johnson said a "world-beating" system will be in place by June 1.

Ministers hope the system - which traces the contacts of someone with coronavirus - will help experts carefully assess whether to relax or tighten lockdown restrictions in certain areas.

Mr Johnson said the system will be ready by June 1, the day the government it hopes it can make "step two" in relaxing lockdown by allowing some schools and non-essential retail shops to reopen.

But there'll be questions about the NHS's contact-tracing app, currently being trialled on the Isle of Wight, which will not be ready for national usage by June 1.