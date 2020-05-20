- ITV Report
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden leads government's daily coronavirus press conference
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden is leading the government's daily coronavirus press conference.
He is speaking alongside NHS Medical Director Professor Stephen Powis.
The pair are likely to provide further detail on the UK's plan to implement a policy of test and trace after Boris Johnson said a "world-beating" system will be in place by June 1.
Ministers hope the system - which traces the contacts of someone with coronavirus - will help experts carefully assess whether to relax or tighten lockdown restrictions in certain areas.
Mr Johnson said the system will be ready by June 1, the day the government it hopes it can make "step two" in relaxing lockdown by allowing some schools and non-essential retail shops to reopen.
But there'll be questions about the NHS's contact-tracing app, currently being trialled on the Isle of Wight, which will not be ready for national usage by June 1.
The PM's spokesman said the app “is only one part of the system” and that there is a “tried and tested” system for tracing and testing people.
At PMQs Mr Johnson said 25,000 human contact tracers will be capable of tracking the contacts of up to 10,000 new Covid-19 cases a day by June 1.
Mr Dowden may also provide an update on plans for a return to Premier League football and other sports.