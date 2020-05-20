Patient ‘disempowered’ when treatment paused due to Covid-19

A secondary breast cancer patient has described how she felt “disempowered” when the treatment which keeps her cancer under control was put on pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shakun Banfield, 81, from Bromley was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in her lungs last year and has been taking palbociclib and letrozole for 16 months, which has controlled the growth of the tumours.

But she has been told to come off palbociclib – a targeted therapy drug – to help boost her immune system.

Another patient told Breast Cancer Now that “it is down to the wire” as to whether or not she receives treatment.

Karen Hilton, from Dalkeith, Scotland, who had to cancel her wedding to her partner of 10 years due to lockdown, said the chemotherapy could compromise her blood count, and if it drops too low, treatment may be put on pause.

It comes as charity Breast Cancer Now said thousands of women with incurable breast cancer are experiencing significant fears for their ongoing survival.

The charity has received “unparalleled” numbers of calls to its helpline from women who fear their lives will be shortened due to changes in their treatments, scans and trials.