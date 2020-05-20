- ITV Report
-
Boris Johnson faces Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs as pressure grows over care homes and schools
Boris Johnson is facing Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister's Questions as the government faces growing pressure over care homes and lockdown relaxation plans.
In their third showdown across the despatch box, the prime minister is sure to face questions on government coronavirus policy after the justice secretary admitted the NHS was prioritised over care homes on Covid-19 testing early on in the crisis.
Robert Buckland told Sky News ministers "needed to make a choice about testing and we did decide to focus upon the NHS".
Sir Keir may choose to focus on a return to schools at PMQs after focusing on care homes in last week's session.
The government is being criticised over its aim to reopen schools as early as June 1, with teaching unions and council saying it could be the wrong decision.
Several councils have said they may not be ready for children to return to schools on that date, while several teaching unions have instructed staff to disregard the plan.