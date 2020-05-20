Boris Johnson faces Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs as pressure grows over care homes and schools

Boris Johnson is facing Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister's Questions as the government faces growing pressure over care homes and lockdown relaxation plans.

In their third showdown across the despatch box, the prime minister is sure to face questions on government coronavirus policy after the justice secretary admitted the NHS was prioritised over care homes on Covid-19 testing early on in the crisis.

Robert Buckland told Sky News ministers "needed to make a choice about testing and we did decide to focus upon the NHS".