'False dichotomy': Cabinet minister rows back on admission NHS was prioritised over care homes on coronavirus testing

A senior minister has appeared to row back on claims the government had a "binary choice" on whether to prioritise the NHS over care homes with coronavirus testing, just hours after admitting the "choice" had been to focus on the NHS.

Robert Buckland told ITV News it was a "false dichotomy" to suggest a choice was made between the two, but in an earlier interview he said to Sky News ministers "needed to make a choice about testing and we did decide to focus upon the NHS".

Labour shadow care minister Liz Kendal says Mr Buckland's comments are "the clearest admission yet that ministers didn't give care homes the protection they needed".

The government is being heavily criticised over how care homes have been protected from Covid-19 during the crisis, with many believing elderly coronavirus patients were sent from hospitals back into care homes housing "clinically vulnerable" residents.

Government critics cite official hospital guidance from before April 15 which said "negative tests are not required prior to transfers/admissions into the care home".