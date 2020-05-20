Rolls-Royce to cut at least 9,000 jobs as demand slumps amid coronavirus pandemic

Aerospace giant Rolls-Royce has said it plans to cut at least 9,000 jobs after the aviation industry was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

It said it expects the job losses from its global workforce of 52,000 as part of a “major reorganisation” of the business to adapt to a fall in demand.

The company said the cuts could result in £700 million in savings towards an overall aim of £1.3 billion in annual savings.

It said it will also cut spending across its plant, property and other areas to strengthen its finances.