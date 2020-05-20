- ITV Report
-
Test to show if you have had coronavirus now on sale at Superdrug
A test to find out if you have had coronavirus is now on sale from Superdrug for £69 – and will reveal results within two days.
The high street chain says the antibody test is 97.5% sensitive and has 100% specificity, which means it will not give a positive result if you have no coronavirus antibodies.
The test can only be ordered online and a questionnaire must be filled out first, which will then be reviewed by a doctor.
“The results of your test should be ready within two days after our partner lab receives your sample,” Superdrug said on its website.
“When your results are ready, a message will be sent to your account.”
A prepaid addressed envelope is provided for posting your sample.
How does the test work?
The test checks for coronavirus antibodies – the cells produced to identify specific viruses so that your immune system can recognise them and fight an infection.
Using a pin-prick test, you provide a few drops of blood into a tube until you reach the level marked on the side.
If you have had, or believe you have had coronavirus, you must wait at least 14 days after your symptoms first began.
If you have never displayed symptoms, you can take the test at any time.
If I test positive, am I immune?
Regarding immunity, the retailer emphasises: “Whether antibodies mean immunity is still unclear.
'If you have antibodies, then it is thought that you might have some level of immunity to coronavirus.
“But without further research or conclusive data, we should assume it does not.
“Research on past virus outbreaks has shown that even people with antibodies can get infected again within a year.
“If you do have immunity, it’s also not clear how long that immunity will last.”
