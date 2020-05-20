Test to show if you have had coronavirus now on sale at Superdrug

A test to find out if you have had coronavirus is now on sale from Superdrug for £69 – and will reveal results within two days.

The high street chain says the antibody test is 97.5% sensitive and has 100% specificity, which means it will not give a positive result if you have no coronavirus antibodies.

The test can only be ordered online and a questionnaire must be filled out first, which will then be reviewed by a doctor.

“The results of your test should be ready within two days after our partner lab receives your sample,” Superdrug said on its website.

“When your results are ready, a message will be sent to your account.”

A prepaid addressed envelope is provided for posting your sample.