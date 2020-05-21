Almost 5m adults suffering from food insecurity

Video report by ITV News Political Correspondent Daniel Hewitt

Nearly 5,000,000 adults in the UK are suffering from food insecurity, according to a Food Foundation survey. In addition to the adults impacted by the issue, a further 1,700,000 children are also suffering from the problem, which has seen households run out of food or ration meals. Food insecurity is almost 250% higher than prior to the coronavirus lockdown, put in place towards the end of March.

Supermarket shelves are better stocked than earlier in the pandemic. Credit: PA

Around 880,000 households are receiving food parcels from the government or other charitable services, while a further 4,400,000 are reliant on friends, families, neighbours or volunteers to bring produce to them. For those required to isolate for 12 weeks, 27% are relying on neighbours, friends and families and volunteers, while 7% are receiving government or charity food parcels.

