At least 22 dead as super Cyclone Amphan wreaks havoc as it hits India and Bangladesh

At least 22 people have died as Cyclone Amphan ripped through densely populated coastal areas of eastern India and Bangladesh.

Amphan was one of the worst storms over the Bay of Bengal in years.

The powerful cyclone destroyed thousands of homes, uprooted trees and downed power cables, leaving authorities struggling to mount relief efforts amid the coronavirus crisis.

Tidal surges swallowed embankments and bridges, and left villages without access to fresh water, electricity and communications, officials said.

Amphan made landfall in India's coastal state area of West Bengal on Wednesday and has had an adverse effect on the weather in various parts of the country.

“The impact of Amphan is worse than the coronavirus pandemic,” First Minister of West Bengal Mamta Banerjee said.

"Thousands of mud huts have been levelled, trees uprooted, roads washed away and crops destroyed.

"It is a catastrophe...

"Communications are disrupted," Ms Banerjee said.