Care home and nursery come together for virtual poetry session in lockdown

A care home and a nursery have come together for a virtual poetry session hosted by English author Gyles Brandreth.

Poetry Together was launched for the first time in 2019 to encourage schools and care homes to connect with each other through poetry and perform it over tea and cake.

Brandreth explains in the video: “It’s a bit difficult to do now because we have this new thing of having to be apart for a while, but it’s still fun to do.”

The children from Bear’s House Nursery in Hastings begin by reciting the words to ‘Incy wincy spider’, as the residents of Hastings Court Care Home mirror the hand motions to the poem.

The care homes residents then read out the words to Edward Lear’s ‘The Pobble Who Has No Toes’, as the nursery childrens wave around fish cut-outs they have decorated.