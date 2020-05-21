Sydney music fans enjoy coronavirus pandemic drive-in concert

Sydney music fans experienced what could be the future of music concerts, as they enjoyed a drive-in concert from the comfort of their own cars in the Australian city.

People enjoyed live music for the first time in many months because of the coronavirus pandemic, but they had to stay in their own cars to enjoy it.

Singer Casey Donovan took to the stage in a car park to perform a medley of her songs as fans socially distanced from one another in their vehicles.

"I've been missing live music so much that I'll go and see it in a car park, in my car just so I can see live music in front of me. It's good," said audience member Mick Radojkovic.