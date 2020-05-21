Covid-19 death toll in UK increases by 338, bringing total to 36,042

Covid-19 death toll in UK stands at 36,042 as of 5pm on Wednesday. Credit: PA

A further 338 people in the UK with Covid-19 have died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community, taking the total to 36,042, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health. In the 24-hour period up to 9am on Thursday, 128,340 tests were carried out or dispatched, with a total of 67,681 people tested with 2,615 positive results.

Overall a total of 3,090,566 tests have been carried out, and 250,908 cases have been confirmed positive. NHS England announced 187 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 25,267. Of the 187 new deaths announced on Thursday, 44 occurred on May 20, 73 on May 19 while 26 people died with Covid-19 on May 18 The figures also show 40 of the new deaths took place between May 1 and May 17, two deaths occurred in April and the remaining two deaths took place on March 29. Public Health Wales said a further nine people have died after testing positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of deaths in Wales to 1,247.

