Face masks could reduce spread of Covid-19, new research finds

Wearing face coverings could reduce the spread of Covid-19, according to a new study by the University of Edinburgh. Research has found wearing a face covering can reduce the forward distance of an exhaled breath by more than 90%. As the breath could contain small droplets of water, some of which may contain traces of the virus, experts have said covering up the mouth and nose could help combat Covid-19. Scientists testing the effectiveness of seven different types of face coverings, including medical grade and home made masks, said they could all potentially limit the spread of coronavirus.

The wearing of masks is not mandatory Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

The Scottish Government advised people on April 28 to wear face masks while out of the home, with the UK Government making the recommendation on May 11. Neither have made the policy mandatory. Dr Felicity Mehendale, a surgeon at the Centre for Global Health at the University of Edinburgh’s Usher Institute, said: “It was reassuring to see the handmade mask worked just as well as the surgical mask to stop the wearer’s breath flowing directly forwards. “This suggests that some handmade masks can help to prevent the wearer from infecting the public.” But a team lead by engineers at the university found some masks enabled strong jets of air to escape from the back and sides.

