'Free' coronavirus antibody tests to be available for 'people who need them', No10 confirms

Coronavirus antibody tests will soon be available for free on the NHS, a Downing Street spokesman has said, after a deal on their supply was reached.

The tests, which reveal whether a person has had Covid-19, will be "free for people who need them" and priority will be given to NHS staff and care workers.

NHS England’s national medical director Stephen Powis has warned that antibody tests do not necessarily show whether a person with antibodies has become immune to coronavirus, as is the case with some other viruses.

The deal to supply the UK with the antibody tests follows negotiations between the government and pharmaceutical firm Roche.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will set out further details at Thursday evening's press conference about a deal on the supply of coronavirus antibody tests.