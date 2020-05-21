- ITV Report
-
At least 5% of the UK has had coronavirus and 17% of Londoners, evidence suggests
At least 5% of people in the UK have had coronavirus, the results of an antibody surveillance study suggests, while around 17% of Londoners are believed to have caught it.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock, speaking at the government's daily coronavirus update, said the result is "based on a sample" and that antibody tests are needed at a "larger scale" before the public can know whether they've had Covid-19.
As such, he said the government had reached a deal on the supply of 10 million commercial antibody tests which will be rolled out in a "phased way" from next week.
The tests, which reveal whether a person has had Covid-19 by checking if they have coronavirus antibodies, will be "free for people who need them" and priority will be given to NHS staff and care workers.
Mr Hancock warned, however, "we’re not yet in a position to say that those who test positive in these antibody tests are immune from coronavirus".
But he said "insights these antibody tests provide will be crucial" as understanding of the virus grows - "they can help us to understand how our bodies react to coronavirus and how its spread across the country".
The deal which was reached following negotiations between the government and pharmaceutical firms Roche and Abbot.
Mr Hancock said devolved administrations of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will decide how to use their test allocation.
Ministers are also awaiting results of a trail being carried out from today which, if successful, will mean tests can show whether a person currently has coronavirus, within 20 minutes.
Mr Hancock said: "It doesn’t need to be sent to a lab to be processed and so you get the result on the spot typically within around 20 minutes.
"It’s already proven effective in early trials and we want to find out if it will be effective on a larger scale.
"We’ll monitor its effectiveness very closely and if it works we’ll roll it out as soon as we can."
It was earlier revealed at least 36,042 people have died with coronavirus, an increase of 338 from yesterday, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.
The health secretary is speaking alongside England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and John Newton, professor of epidemiology and coordinator of the national testing effort.