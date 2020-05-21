At least 5% of the UK has had coronavirus and 17% of Londoners, evidence suggests

At least 5% of people in the UK have had coronavirus, the results of an antibody surveillance study suggests, while around 17% of Londoners are believed to have caught it. Health Secretary Matt Hancock, speaking at the government's daily coronavirus update, said the result is "based on a sample" and that antibody tests are needed at a "larger scale" before the public can know whether they've had Covid-19. As such, he said the government had reached a deal on the supply of 10 million commercial antibody tests which will be rolled out in a "phased way" from next week. The tests, which reveal whether a person has had Covid-19 by checking if they have coronavirus antibodies, will be "free for people who need them" and priority will be given to NHS staff and care workers.

Mr Hancock warned, however, "we’re not yet in a position to say that those who test positive in these antibody tests are immune from coronavirus". But he said "insights these antibody tests provide will be crucial" as understanding of the virus grows - "they can help us to understand how our bodies react to coronavirus and how its spread across the country". The deal which was reached following negotiations between the government and pharmaceutical firms Roche and Abbot. Mr Hancock said devolved administrations of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will decide how to use their test allocation. Ministers are also awaiting results of a trail being carried out from today which, if successful, will mean tests can show whether a person currently has coronavirus, within 20 minutes.