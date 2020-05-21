Boris Johnson performs U-turn on fee for foreign health and care workers after opposition from all sides

Full details will be announced in the coming days, a Number 10 spokesman said.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister has asked officials at the Home Office and the Department for Health and Social Care to remove health and care workers from the surcharge “as soon as possible”.

Overseas health and care staff will be exempted from the fee levied on migrants to pay for the NHS in a U-turn from Boris Johnson which came after mounting pressure from senior Tories.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Johnson “has been thinking about this a great deal” and as a “personal beneficiary of carers from abroad” he understands the difficulties faced by our amazing NHS staff, the spokesman said.

“The purpose of the NHS surcharge is to benefit the NHS, help to care for the sick and save lives.

“NHS and care workers from abroad who are granted visas are doing this already by the fantastic contribution which they make.”

The £400 surcharge remains in place for other categories of visa applicants and will increase to £624 in October, as planned.

The change will apply to all NHS workers, ranging from medical health staff to vital porters and cleaners.

It also includes independent health workers and social care workers.

The U-turn comes a day after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer criticised Mr Johnson's previous policy during Prime Minister's Questions.

“Many of them are risking their lives for us,” Sir Keir said. “Does the PM think it is right?”

Mr Johnson admitted that some of that NHS "frankly saved my life" but continued to defend the policy

“We must look at the realities," Mr Johnson said.

"This is a, a great national service, it's a national institution, it needs funding, and those contributions actually help us to raise about £900 million. It's very difficult in the current circumstances to find alternative sources.”

However, Mr Johnson has now seen fit to change his mind, having faced strong opposition from members of his own side, too.