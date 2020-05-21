Kate Garraway: Coronavirus affecting husband in 'new and devastating ways' every day

Kate Garraway has said that her heart sinks “every day” as she learns “new and devastating ways” coronavirus is affecting her husband, who is in hospital being treated for the virus.

Ms Garraway's husband, Derek Draper, has been in hospital for since the end of March having contracted coronavirus.

Sharing a video of the weekly clap for carers, she said on Instagram: “I didn’t even know Darcey had bought this t shirt on line ( with my card !) until she emerged tonight but I do know how grateful she is to the #nhs – I couldn’t be prouder of how she & Billy have coped with these past 2 horrific months for our family – always finding ways of lifting our spirits & staying strong even when they can see me wobbling.

“It’s so wonderful to see little green shoots of hope that this dreadful disease is easing and that hopefully soon we might all be able to see each other again and hug our nearest and dearest.

“But the journey for me and my family seems to be far from over as every day my heart sinks as I learn new & devastating ways this virus has more battles for Derek to fight. But he is still HERE & so there is still hope.”