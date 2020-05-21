More than five million coronavirus cases reported worldwide

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has topped five million, according to figures released by Johns Hopkins University.

However, there are fears the true number of cases could be much higher, with many cases in the community not being reported and a lack of access to medical care in many countries.

Globally, deaths have topped 328,000.

The US has both the highest number of cases and deaths, with more than 1.5 million cases and more than 93,000 deaths.

Russia, Brazil and the United Kingdom have the next highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases, while the UK has the second-highest death toll with more than 35,000 fatalities reported.