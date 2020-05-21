Nicola Sturgeon to reveal Scotland’s ‘gradual process’ for lifting the lockdown

Nicola Sturgeon will reveal today how Scotland could begin the “gradual process” of easing coronavirus restrictions. While other parts of the UK have already started to loosen the lockdown, which was introduced back in March, the Scottish Government has so far taken a more cautious approach. The First Minister however will outline to MSPs a four-phase plan for moving out of the current state of lockdown.

Ms Sturgeon has already said restrictions could start to be eased from May 28, when the lockdown is next due for review – but only if measures to suppress Covid-19 continue to be successful. Figures published on Wednesday showed Scotland’s weekly coronavirus death toll had fallen for the third week in a row, with National Records of Scotland revealing there were 332 deaths relating to the disease registered between May 11-17. Speaking about the future lifting of restrictions, the First Minister stressed: “This will be a very gradual process as we monitor how changing behaviour affects the infection rate and we will only be able to move toward easing more restrictions if we continue to work together to suppress the virus.” She added: “Protecting lives will continue to be our number one priority – and I am confident that people across Scotland will continue to pull together in this national endeavour as we return to some kind of normality.”

