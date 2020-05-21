Weekly tribute to coronavirus key workers as UK gathers again to Clap for our Carers

Clapping for the UK's key workers began nine weeks ago, just as the country went into lockdown, to salute those working on the coronavirus frontline.

Now more than two months on, thousands of people across the country continue to gather on streets, doorsteps, windows and balconies to pay tribute to health and care workers.

Since March 26, locked-down communities have come together at 8pm on Thursdays to clap key workers, NHS staff and carers who are keeping the country going throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.