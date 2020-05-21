What do the experts say about schools reopening?

The Government’s plan to potentially start allowing children in Reception Year 1 and 6 to return to school from June 1 has received mixed reactions.

While experts agree that children tend to get coronavirus less severely than adults, little is known about how infectious they are.

Scientists also agree that testing and tracing is vital in order to further ease lockdown restrictions.

But what do they say about the safety of opening schools?

– What are the risks?

Mark Woolhouse, professor of Infectious Disease Epidemiology, University of Edinburgh, told the PA news agency there are three main risks associated with children returning to school.

He described these as the risk to children, the risk to teachers, and the risk of transmission in the community increasing.

Speaking as an independent researcher, and not in an advisory role, he said: “Covid-19, though a very unpleasant virus, and capable of causing illness, on occasion in any age group, in fact, is very, very very rarely a serious problem in children.

“Staff are of course adults so they are more vulnerable to infection, more vulnerable to symptomatic infection.”

But he added that how vulnerable teachers are in school depends on whether they are considered a major source of outbreaks.

“And so far, the indications from around the world are they are not,” said Prof Woolhouse.

Prof Woolhouse said he knows of no evidence that suggests school staff are at greater risk in the workplace that any other adult in a workplace.