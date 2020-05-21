Young adults not ‘strictly’ sticking to lockdown rules, study says

More than half of young adults are no longer sticking strictly to the lockdown rules, according to a new survey. Researchers who questioned over 90,000 adults have found that “complete” compliance with Government safety measures, such as social distancing and staying at home, has dropped in the past two weeks from an average of 70% of people to under 60% who said they act this way. Less than 50% of younger adults are “completely” complying with lockdown rules, according to the University College London (UCL) study which looked at how adults are feeling about a range of issues during the pandemic. These include the lockdown, Government advice, their overall wellbeing and mental health. Lead author Dr Daisy Fancourt, of UCL’s epidemiology and health care unit, noted there had been “generally a very high” level of people sticking to the Government’s lockdown advice.

Staff at the Coastline fish and chip shop and ice cream parlour on Blyth beach, Northumberland, put out social distancing signs for customers Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA

The ongoing study, which was launched in the week before lockdown, also found that 95% of all adults and 92% of young people felt they are either “reasonable” or “good” at sticking to the measures. The findings come alongside a decrease in confidence in the Government in England since the easing of lockdown was announced on May 10. Dr Fancourt said: “Confidence in Government has fallen in England since the easing of lockdown was announced, and is lowest in those under the age of 30.” Those questioned were asked to rate the Government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic from one to a top mark of seven. Their view of the Government’s performance had dropped from five at the beginning of lockdown to around four, according to those who were questioned between May 11-17.

Two women observe social distancing in Greenwich Park, London Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA