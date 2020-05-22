BAME people in hospital with coronavirus '10 years younger than white patients’

Patients from the black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) groups admitted to hospital with Covid-19 are on average a decade younger than white patients, preliminary research suggests.

A study led by King’s College London found those from BAME communities admitted to hospital with coronavirus have an average age of 63 – 10 years lower than the average for Caucasian patients.

However, the researchers said they found the ethnicity of patients did not affect the risk of death associated with Covid-19.

The results of the study are published in the health sciences server medRxiv and are yet to be peer-reviewed.