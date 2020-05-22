Boris Johnson would ‘follow travel guidelines’ when considering G7 meeting

Boris Johnson would “follow” the travel advice in place at the time if US President Donald Trump decides to arrange an in-person G7 gathering next month, Downing Street has said. US President Donald Trump, having cancelled the planned summer G7 meeting, said on Wednesday he was now considering rescheduling talks between the leaders of the world’s most advanced nations so they could take place face to face in Washington DC. The White House incumbent said it would be a “great sign to all” of things returning to normal during the coronavirus pandemic. Number 10 was asked by reporters during a daily briefing whether it was “sensible” to consider holding a global summit in person with many of the nations involved, including the UK, still in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “In the event of any travel, the PM would follow the guidelines at the time.” Downing Street said the UK Government continued to be in talks with the US over how a summit could take place. The US holds the G7’s rotating presidency this year and, as a result, is able to determine where the meeting is held and set the agenda.

Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan are the other members. Taking to Twitter, Mr Trump raised the possibility of rescheduling the summit, which had originally been due to take place between June 10-12. “Now that our country is ‘Transitioning back to Greatness’, I am considering rescheduling the G7, on the same or similar date, in Washington DC, at the legendary Camp David,” Mr Trump tweeted.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) and US President Donald Trump pictured during their meeting at the annual Nato heads of government summit at The Grove hotel in Watford, Hertfordshire Credit: Steve Parsons/PA