UK coronavirus death total up by 351 to 36,393

The UK death toll now stands at 36,393. Credit: PA

A further 351 people in the UK have died after testing positive for coronavirus, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health. The latest reported deaths from hospitals, care homes and the wider community, brings the UK death toll to 36,393. In the 24-hour period up to 9am on Friday, 140,497 Covid-19 tests were carried out or dispatched.

Of the latest UK deaths, 121 took place in hospitals in England. The latest figures from NHS England bring the total death toll there to 25,388. Of the 121 new deaths announced on Friday:

27 occurred on May 21

61 occurred on May 20

16 occurred on May 19

The figures also show 16 of the new deaths took place between May 3 and May 18. The remaining one death took place on April 20. The latest data shows April 8 continues to have the highest number of Covid-19 hospital deaths occurring on a single day, with a current total of 891.

Blood samples from coronavirus patients are prepared for analysis as part of the TACTIC-R trial in the Cambridge Institute of Therapeutic Immunology. Credit: AP

Of the latest deaths reported in the UK, 24 occurred in Scotland raising the coronavirus death toll there to 2,245. Public Health Wales reported a further seven deaths among patients who had tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of deaths in Wales to 1,254. A further three deaths were reported by health authorities in Northern Ireland, bringing the total there to 504.