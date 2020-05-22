Dominic Cummings 'broke lockdown rules' with 264-mile trip to Durham

Dominic Cummings reportedly travelled to Durham. Credit: PA

Key Boris Johnson adviser Dominic Cummings has come under fire after it was alleged he travelled to Durham from London while he had coronavirus symptoms during lockdown. Both the Daily Mirror and Guardian reported that Mr Cummings was spotted in Durham at the end of March, 264 miles from London where he lives. Mr Cummings made the alleged journey despite the official government advice warning against all but essential travel. A member of the public is said to have spotted Mr Cummings and the sighting was reported to the police.

Mr Cummings was spoken to by the police about his trip. Credit: PA

Durham Constabulary said: “On Tuesday, March 31, our officers were made aware of reports that an individual had travelled from London to Durham and was present at an address in the city. “Officers made contact with the owners of that address who confirmed that the individual in question was present and was self-isolating in part of the house. “In line with national policing guidance, officers explained to the family the guidelines around self-isolation and reiterated the appropriate advice around essential travel.” Mr Cummings tested positive for coronavirus, having developed symptoms over the weekend of 28 and 29 March. There was a further alleged sighting of Mr Cummings on 5 April with a young child near his parents' home in the area. Downing Street has always refused to confirm where Mr Cummings spent lockdown.

Labour have demanded an explanation. Credit: PA