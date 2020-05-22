Gardeners urged to down tools for International Biodiversity Day

Britain’s gardeners are being asked to ease off on the mowing, pruning and weeding to mark International Biodiversity Day on Friday.

As more and more people are spending time getting their gardens looking ship shape during the coronavirus lockdown, the Wildlife Trusts has launched its “Leave it Wild” campaign.

Those lucky enough to have outdoor space are urged to leave a patch untouched, while container gardeners are being asked to grow butterfly and bee-friendly flowers on their balcony or window ledge.

Working with Jordans Cereals, the Wildlife Trusts is hoping to help Britons learn what they can do to support insect life and biodiversity, as well as showing the harm excessive garden manicuring can do.

A survey of 2,000 adults commissioned by Jordans in early May found over a third felt under pressure to have the perfect garden.

Nearly 50% are weeding more, 30% are spending more time mowing the lawn, while 21% said they had trimmed hedges and bushes back.

Despite the urge to keep things neat and tidy, 53% of respondents said they would like to learn how to increase wildlife in their gardens.