Hong Kong opposition condemns China's security law move

It comes after months of pro-democracy demonstrations last year. Credit: AP Photo/Kin Cheung

Pro-democracy legislators in Hong Kong have criticised China's move to take over long-stalled efforts to enact national security legislation in the semi-autonomous territory. Critics said the move goes against the "one country, two systems" framework in which Beijing promised the city freedoms not found on the mainland. The proposed bill - submitted on Friday on the opening day of China's national legislative session - is aimed at forbidding secessionist and subversive activity, as well as foreign interference and terrorism.

There were months of protests throughout 2019. Credit: AP

It comes after months of pro-democracy demonstrations last year that at times descended into violence between police and protesters. The bill, one of the most controversial items on the agenda of the National People's Congress in years, drew strong rebukes from the US government and rights groups. Beijing appears to have lost patience, however, and is determined to assert greater control in Hong Kong and limit opposition activity. "Xi Jinping has torn away the whole pretence of 'one country, two systems'," former pro-democracy legislator Lee Cheuk-yan said of China’s leader. Speaking at a news briefing by opposition parties and activists, he said that the move shows Beijing is "directly taking control". "They're trying to ban every organisation in Hong Kong who dares to speak out against the Communist Party," he said, describing it as a challenge to global values such as freedom and liberty.

Police stop members of the Democratic Party moving towards a Chinese government office during a protest in Hong Kong. Credit: AP

Wang Chen, vice chairman of the National People’s Congress, said the protests and violence in Hong Kong had challenged the "one country, two systems" principle and the aim of the legislation was to stop any behaviour that posed potential security threats. He said Hong Kong's legal system and enforcement must be established and improved "at the state level" to "change the long-lasting situation of defencelessness in the national security affairs in Hong Kong". China's foreign ministry said Hong Kong is China's internal affair and "no foreign country has the right to intervene". "The Chinese government is determined in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, following through the policy of ‘one country, two systems’, and opposing any external interference in Hong Kong affairs," ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam, second left, leaves the opening session of China’s National People’s Congress in Beijing. Credit: AP