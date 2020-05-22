Increase in employment in some areas despite lockdown, study suggests

Some parts of the UK have seen a surge in employment despite the overall impact on jobs of the coronavirus crisis, new research suggests.

Job adverts have increased in recent weeks in rural communities in areas such as South Norfolk, Omagh and Moray, said the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC).

Roofers and security guards are among professions with increased demand, as well as staff for the NHS, a study of vacancies indicated.

The number of job vacancies in Breckland and South Norfolk in the east of England grew by 8.7% week-on-week between between the start and mid-May, while many areas of Scotland and the north-east of England also saw growth, said the report.

The largest weekly falls in vacancies were reported to be in the South West and North West.