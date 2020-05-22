Italy's coronavirus outbreak: 'It was an apocalypse, a viral earthquake'

Dr Roberto Cosentini speaks softly but the weight of his words leave no doubt as to the hell he and his colleagues have endured in the past months. "It was an apocalypse, a viral earthquake," he tells me. Dr Cosentini is the Head of Emergency Medicine at the Papa Giovanni Hospital in Bergamo, the hospital where Covid-19 claimed so many of its dead. He and his teams dealt with one of the worst outbreaks in Europe. Their vast, bright, modern hospital was overwhelmed by cases.

Emma Murphy speaks to a patient. Credit: ITV News

He and others believe the late lockdown left coronavirus free to infect much of region and it was down to his teams to cope with the consequences. They lost patients, they lost colleagues and at times they lost hope - as what seemed like an endless stream of patients turned up desperately ill. Things are calmer now but the Covid cases keep coming to the emergency department. One of those diagnosed today was the husband of one of the nurses. She had got sick a month ago now he has the illness. At 63-years-old Domenico Miracco knows he could have a long road to recovery ahead but he is clearly relieved that his time at the hospital came when patients are no longer dying in the corridors.

Flowers left outside the hospital. Credit: ITV News