More than £22m given to life-saving UK charities during coronavirus pandemic

More than £22 million in government funding will be given to life-saving charities to help them through the coronavius pandemic. Mental health, ambulance, social care, learning disabilities, autism and dementia charities are all set to receive cash grants. At least £4.2m will go to mental health charities, including the Samaritans, Young Minds, Bipolar UK and others, to continue to support people experiencing mental health challenges throughout the pandemic. This is on top of the £5m already made available to Mind and the Mental Health Consortia, and comes as the UK marks Mental Health Awareness Week.

Nadine Dorries, Minister of State for Patient Safety, Suicide Prevention and Mental Health, said: "Mental health, learning disabilities and autism charities are providing vital support and advice during this public health crisis, working tirelessly alongside NHS and social care services to help people affected in many different ways. “This epidemic has had huge consequences for us all, but for some it has been especially difficult, leading to loneliness, anxiety and other mental health challenges. “The funding we are providing today – alongside £5 million already awarded to mental health charities – will help to give these organisations a much-needed boost during this outbreak so that they can keep doing what they do best.”

Meanwhile St John's Ambulance and Air Ambulances UK will each receive more than £6m. Earlier this month, St John's Ambulance said they might have to make more than 200 redundancies as it expects to makes losses of more than £45m over the next two years. Other recipients of the funding include charities supporting unpaid carers, people with learning disability and autism, pregnant women, those affected by stillbirth or neonatal death and older people.

The cash grants from the government is part of Chancellor Rishi Sunak's £750m package to support the voluntary sector. Of that sum, £360m of this will be directly allocated by Government departments to charities providing vital services during the crisis. Ed Argar, Minister of State for Health said: “Every day, charities perform amazing work for our communities – whether that’s providing air ambulances during accidents and emergencies, or much-needed support and advice to people suffering from illness or just needing help and a friendly ear. During this Covid-19 pandemic, these services are more important than ever to many people. “Therefore, I am pleased that today’s funding awards to health and social care charities will help these fantastic organisations to continue with their vital work.”