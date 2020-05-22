New Zealand’s National Party replaces leader to face Jacinda Ardern in election

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has proved so popular during the coronavirus pandemic that it has prompted a change of leadership in the conservative opposition party just four months from a general election.

Todd Muller on Friday deposed Simon Bridges as leader of the National Party following two disastrous opinion polls for the party that indicated Ms Ardern was headed for a huge victory in September.

Mr Muller, 51, is not a household name in New Zealand but has support from other politicians and farmers.

He was a manager at a kiwifruit company and a dairy company before he was first elected to Parliament in 2014.

He had been acting as the opposition spokesman for agriculture.