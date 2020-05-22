Our royal team on Harry and Meghan's wedding anniversary and the Queen's virtual flower show message

Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcast.

This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

Chris and Lizzie discuss what the coronavirus outbreak means for royal finances and reminisce about Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding two years on.

Royal Editor at HELLO! Magazine Emily Nash joins us to discuss the virtual Chelsea Flower Showwhich kicked off this week with a message from the Queen and we test her knowledge of the royals favourite flowers.

She talks about the latest edition of HELLO! Magazine which features images from Kate's new photography project and explains what it's like to work under lockdown. We also look at the Cambridge's work with mental health charity Shout UK asthey handed over their Instagram account for the day to one lucky volunteer.

