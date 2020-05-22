Pakistan passenger jet carrying more than 100 people crashes near Karachi airport

A passenger plane belonging to a state-run airline has crashed near Karachi, Pakistani civil aviation have said.

The Pakistani International Airlines Airbus, carrying 99 passengers and seven crew members, crashed near the city's airport, according to Abdul Sattar Kokhar, a spokesperson for the country's civil aviation authority.

There were no immediate reports on the number of casualties.

Local television reports showed smoke coming from the direction of the airport.

Witnesses said the Airbus A320, which had taken off from Lahore, appeared to attempt to land two or three times before crashing in a residential area near Jinnah International Airport.

The residential area on the edge of the airport known as Model Colony is a poor area and heavily congested.

Abdul Rahman who lives in the area said he saw the aircraft circle at least three times, appearing to try to land at the airport before it crashed into several houses.

Airbus did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the crash.