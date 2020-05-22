Trial launched for new coronavirus test that could return results in 20 minutes

A new Covid-19 test that could return results in just 20 minutes telling someone whether they have the virus is being trialled.

Up to 4,000 people will take part in a pilot in Hampshire, after the rapid test proved effective in clinical settings, the Department of Health said.

The swab test will be carried out in a number of A&E departments, GP testing hubs and care homes in the county in a trial lasting up to six weeks.

The loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) swab can be processed on-site rather than needing to be sent to a lab, and could mean healthcare workers can, depending on the result, return to a shift or isolate on the same day they take the test.

This is different to the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests which need to be processed at different temperatures meaning it takes longer to get results.