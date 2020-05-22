UK demand for products such as cocoa threatens wildlife overseas – report

An area of overseas land nearly as big as the UK is needed to meet our demand for products such as palm oil and cocoa, conservationists have warned. Action is needed to make sure global supply chains for food and products consumed in the UK are not driving deforestation, threatening wildlife and increasing the risk of future pandemics spreading from wild animals, they said. A report from WWF and the RSPB found the amount of overseas land needed to meet British demand for key products has grown by 15% since the last assessment of the UK’s “land footprint” for 2011-2015.

Orangutans are threatened by deforestation in countries such as Malaysia Credit: naturepl.com/Edwin Giesbers/WWF/PA

The wildlife groups warn that more than a quarter (28%) of this land is linked to countries with a high risk of human rights abuses, deforestation and other habitat destruction, increasing the threat of the extinction for 2,800 species. The Riskier Business report from the two groups looks at the environmental risks linked to the UK trade from 2016 to 2018 in soy, palm oil, cocoa, beef and leather, pulp and paper, timber, and natural rubber. Among the countries with a high risk of deforestation is Brazil, where British supermarkets this week warned they will not be able to source products from if legislation is passed which threatens the Amazon rainforest, as well as countries such as Ivory Coast and Indonesia.

Soy plantations have encroached on the Cerrado in Brazil Credit: Adriano Gambarini/WWF-Brazil/PA

The majority of imports of some products come from countries with high deforestation rates, raising the risk they are linked to the destruction of wildlife-rich areas which are home to threatened species from orangutans to giant anteaters. Almost all palm oil (89%), as well as 65% of soy, largely used as animal feed, and 63% of cocoa imported to the UK comes from countries with high rates of deforestation, the report said. It also said the UK’s overseas land footprint for timber saw the biggest increase since the last assessment, due to policies that boosted biofuels. The two nature charities are urging the Government to take steps to remove deforestation from supply chains and ensure that trade deals in the aftermath of Covid-19 do not contribute to habitat destruction and climate change.

Giant anteaters are among the species at risk from habitat destruction in Brazil Credit: naturepl.com/Nick Garbutt/WWF/PA