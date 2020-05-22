UK weather: Slightly fresher on Friday but sunny spells to continue

A fresher feel across the UK, with a mixture of sunshine and showers. Across Northern Ireland and Scotland these showers will be heavy, merging in to longer spells of rain, and winds will be very strong here.

Across much of England and Wales it will be a breezy day with sunshine and showers. The South East however will stay dry with sunshine, with more of a breeze than of late. Feeling cooler with a high of 23C (73F).