White House butler who served under 11 presidents dies with Covid-19

Wilson Jerman, ex-White House Butler, has died aged 91. Credit: Tina Hager/National Archives

Tributes have poured in for a man who served under 11 presidents in the White House who died after contracting Covid-19. Wilson Jerman started working as a cleaner under President Dwight Eisenhower and retired as an elevator operator during the presidency of Barack Obama. He died aged 91. “With his kindness and care, Wilson Jerman helped make the White House a home for decades of first families, including ours,” said former first lady Michelle Obama.

Michelle Obama (left) has said Jerman went above and beyond for the country he loved. Credit: PA

“His service to others — his willingness to go above and beyond for the country he loved and all those whose lives he touched — is a legacy worthy of his generous spirit.” Jerman became a White House butler under President John Kennedy, a role that Mrs. Kennedy was instrumental in landing for him, his oldest granddaughter, Jamila Garrett, told the local Fox News station in Washington. “Jerman served as a White House butler across 11 presidencies and made generations of first families feel at home, including ours,” tweeted Hillary Clinton. “Our warmest condolences to his loved ones.” Former President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush said Jerman was a “lovely man.”

