Child, 12, among latest to die from coronavirus as UK death toll rises by 282

A 12-year-old with underlying health conditions is among the latest to die after testing positive for coronavirus, as 282 new deaths are confirmed.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said 36,675 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Friday, up by 282 from 36,393 the day before.

In the 24-hour period up to 9am on Saturday, 116,585 tests were carried out or dispatched, with 2,959 positive results.

Overall a total of 3,348,507 tests have been carried out and 257,154 cases have been confirmed positive.