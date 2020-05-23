Muslims prepare for muted Eid celebrations as coronavirus pandemic grips countries

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Rachel Younger

Muslims are celebrating Eid as millions around the world are on lockdown due to coronavirus. The three-day Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan for the world’s 1.8 billion Muslims. The coronavirus lockdown in the UK and around the world has stopped people travelling to visit loved ones as country’s try to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Some countries, including Turkey, Iraq and Jordan, will impose round-the-clock curfews for the duration of the holiday. In Saudi Arabia, home to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, people will only be allowed to leave their homes to buy food and medicine. But even in countries that have largely reopened, the holiday will not be the same.

The Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound will be closed for Eid Credit: Sebastian Scheiner/AP

Most restrictions have been lifted in Jerusalem, but the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, the third holiest site in Islam, will remain closed until after the holiday. Shopkeepers in the Old City, which has been emptied of tourists and pilgrims since March, are reeling from the effects of six weeks of lockdown.

Muslim women shop in Jakarta, Indonesia, for meat in preparation of the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday Credit: Achmad Ibrahim/AP

In Egypt, authorities have extended the nighttime curfew, which will now begin at 5pm instead of 9pm, and halted public transportation until May 29. Shopping centres, beaches and parks, which would ordinarily be packed, will be closed. Manal Zakaria, who lives in the city of Alexandria on the Mediterranean coast, said her family usually celebrates by gathering for big meals, singing, dancing and taking group photos. “I am very, very, very sad because I will not be seeing my siblings and their children,” she said. “No matter how much we talk over the phone, there is nothing like coming together.”

Women in Islamabad, Pakistan browse jewellery in preparation for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday Credit: Anjum Naveed/AP

In Indonesia, the largest Muslim-majority country, President Joko Widodo said restrictions would remain in place through the holiday. The country, with a population of 270 million, has reported more than 18,000 cases, including around 1,200 deaths. “I emphasise, there is no relaxing the policy of large-scale social restriction yet,” Mr Widodo said during a virtual Cabinet meeting on Monday. Malaysia will allow people to visit relatives who live nearby, but such gatherings are limited to 20 people. Visitors are urged to wear face masks and to refrain from hugging, kissing and sharing plates. Some mosques have reopened, but congregations are limited to 30 people. India’s 172 million Muslims are also preparing for a subdued holiday, with large gatherings banned.

Worshippers pray at the mosque of Tehran University in Iran Credit: Vahid Salemi/AP

In Iran, which has endured the deadliest outbreak in the Middle East, authorities have imposed few restrictions ahead of the holiday aside from cancelling mass prayers in Tehran traditionally led by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has reported nearly 130,000 cases and more than 7,000 deaths, but the rate of new infections has declined in recent weeks. In the United Arab Emirates, home to the futuristic commercial hub of Dubai, parks and private beaches will be open but groups will be limited to five people. Children under 12 and adults over 60 are barred from shopping centres in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and other restrictions limit the number of people allowed inside. Restaurants can only operate at 30 per cent of capacity. Despite the more relaxed approach aimed at buoying the economy, the government announced a nationwide curfew during Eid al-Fitr lasting from 8pm to 6am.