People urged to keep away from UK beaches over bank holiday weekend

People are being urged to stay away from beaches over the bank holiday weekend when England is expected to bask in dry, sunny weather. Pictures of crowds flocking to beaches in Brighton and Southend in recent days have raised fears over social distancing, and councils with responsibility for beauty spots around England are warning people to stay away. Following the easing of some lockdown measures last week, there are no restrictions on how far people can go to get to the countryside, National Parks and beaches in England.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Met Office is forecasting that temperatures could reach highs of 26C in London on Monday, with coastal areas likely to see highs of around 20C. Saturday is expected to be the coldest day, before the mercury climbs on Sunday and Monday, with wall-to-wall sunshine in the west and sunny spells in the east. Councillor Carmen Appich, from Brighton & Hove City Council, has urged anyone thinking of travelling to the city “to consider very carefully how their journey will impact on others”. Hastings Borough Council meanwhile has said the area is “closed to visitors from outside the town”.

People enjoy the hot weather at Whitley Bay beach in Tyneside Credit: PA

Holidaymakers are similarly being told that the “clear advice” from the Isle of Wight Council is they should stay away. After pictures showed crowds at Southend in Essex earlier this week, the council’s leader said the easing of lockdown restrictions has put the council in a “very difficult position”. Councillor Ian Gilbert said on Friday: “For many weeks we ran a successful Don’t Visit Southend campaign, but the Government’s lifting of restrictions have put us in a very difficult position as day trips and sunbathing are allowed, and takeaways can be open for business.” After seeing the number of people who headed to its coastline this week, Sefton Council in Merseyside has adopted a new campaign ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.