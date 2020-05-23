'I heard people crying, children crying,' Pakistan plane crash survivor tells of ‘turbulence’ before jet hit houses

One of the two survivors of the Pakistan plane crash said the pilot warned the landing would be "troublesome" moments before the passenger jet slammed into a crowded residential area on the edge of Karachi's international airport.

Passenger Mohammad Zubair said the plane jolted violently as it descended, which he thought was turbulence.

In a telephone interview from his hospital bed, Mr Zubair, a mechanical engineer, said flight PK8308 had taken off on time from the eastern city of Lahore at 1pm local time. It was a smooth, uneventful flight until the aircraft began its descent shortly before 3pm.

“Suddenly the plane jerked violently, once and then again,” he said.

The aircraft turned and the pilot’s voice came over the intercom. They were experiencing engine trouble and the landing could be “troublesome”, the pilot said. That was the last thing Mr Zubair remembered until he woke up in a scene of chaos.

“I saw so much smoke and fire. I heard people crying, children crying.”

He managed to crawl out of the smoke and rubble, and was eventually lifted from the ground and rushed to an ambulance.