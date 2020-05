Three more charged over murder of law student in drive-by shooting

Another three people have been charged over the murder of a law student and the attempted murder of their intended target in a drive-by shooting, Lancashire Police said. Innocent passer-by Aya Hachem, 19, was gunned down as she walked to a supermarket near her home in Blackburn on Sunday. The first of two shots fired from a passing vehicle hit a building but the second fatally struck the teenager in the chest.

Aya Hachem was a 19-year-old law student Credit: Lancashire Police/PA

Blackburn residents Uthman Satia, 28, of Oxford Close, 24-year-old Kashif Manzoor, of Shakeshaft Street, and 26-year-old Judy Chapman of St Hubert’s Road, Great Harwood, have been charged with the murder of the 19-year-old. Earlier, Feroz Suleman, 39, of Shear Brow, Blackburn, and Abubakir Satia, 31, of Oxford Close, Blackburn, were charged with Ms Hachem’s murder and the attempted murder of their target. The five defendants are due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Saturday. Two men aged 33 and 36, from Blackburn, arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder have been released on bail pending further inquiries, Lancashire Police said.

A 35-year-old Blackburn man arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation, as has another Blackburn man aged 29 who was arrested the same day on suspicion of assisting an offender. Lancashire Police said a 19-year-old Blackburn woman arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of assisting an offender and a 29-year-old Blackburn woman arrested the same day on suspicion of conspiracy to murder have been released under investigation. Two Blackburn men – a 39-year-old arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, and one aged 34 arrested on Thursday on the same charges – remain in custody. Police have released without charge a 22-year-old man from Blackburn arrested earlier on Friday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. Detective Superintendent Andy Cribbin said: “While we have now charged people in connection with Aya’s murder our inquiries are very much ongoing.

The teenager was described as a devoted daughter Credit: Lancashire Police/PA