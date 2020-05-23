UK Weather Forecast: Winds easing into tomorrow morning with sunny spells later on in the north and west.

Tonight: Early evening cloud and outbreaks of rain over Northern Ireland spreading into parts of Scotland and northern England overnight. Further south clearer and mostly dry. Turning less windy.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with patchy rain across much of northern and central UK to begin with, conditions then turning drier and gradually brighter later. Southern UK mostly fine and dry. Breezy.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday: Turning increasingly warm with sunny spells and light winds in the south. More changeable in the north with some rain at times, particularly in the northwest on Monday.