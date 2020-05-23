UK Weather Forecast: Windy today with sunny spells and showers for many.

Today: Another windy day, especially for Scotland. Most areas then seeing sunny spells and a few showers. Cloudier across western Scotland where further spells of rain, heavy at times. Northern Ireland turning cloudier with rain at times later.

Tonight: Early evening cloud and outbreaks of rain over Northern Ireland spreading into parts of Scotland and northern England overnight. Further south clearer and mostly dry. Turning less windy.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with patchy rain across much of northern and central UK to begin with, conditions then turning drier and gradually brighter later. Southern UK mostly fine and dry. Breezy.