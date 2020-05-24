- ITV Report
-
Boris Johnson backs Dominic Cummings over alleged lockdown breaches
Boris Johnson has said he is standing by chief advisor Dominic Cummings over allegations he breached lockdown restrictions.
Mr Johnson gave a public show of support to his embattled aide, saying he acted with “responsibly and legally and with integrity”.
The Prime Minister told a Downing Street press conference: “I have had extensive face-to-face conversations with Dominic Cummings.
"And I have concluded that in travelling to find the right kind of childcare, at the moment when both he and his wife were about to be incapacitated by coronavirus – and when he had no alternative – I think he followed the instincts of every father and every parent.
“And I do not mark him down for that.”
Mr Johnson added that “some” of the allegations about Mr Cummings’ behaviour during self-isolation were “palpably false”.
“Though there have been many other allegations about what happened when he was in self-isolation and thereafter, some of them palpably false, I believe that in every respect he has acted responsibly and legally and with integrity and with the overwhelming aim of stopping the spread of the virus and saving lives.”
Mr Cummings travelled from London to County Durham with his partner and four-year-old son, after his wife developed coronavirus symptoms and he was self-isolating.
Mr Cummings said the family had made the 260-mile journey as they wished to be close to family so that their son could be cared for if he and his wife became seriously ill.
Official guidelines warned against long-distance travel.
The Prime Minister’s defence of Mr Cummings came after he acknowledged the damage the allegations had the potential to do.
He said the “big question” that was being asked was “is this Government asking you – the people, the public – to do one thing, while senior people here in Government do something else?”
“Have we been asking you to make sacrifices, to obey social distancing – stay at home – while some people have been basically flouting those rules and endangering lives.”
He said his conversations with Mr Cummings today were “because I take this matter so seriously”.
However, late on Saturday, new allegations emerged that the 48-year-old made a second trip to the North East in April.
On Sunday morning, Mr Cummings denied the second trip which is alleged to have been made five days after he was photographed on his return to Westminster.
A second eyewitness told the the Observer and Sunday Mirror they saw Mr Cummings a week earlier in Barnard Castle on Easter Sunday, a popular tourist location 30 miles away from Durham, during the period he was believed to be self-isolating.
The allegations emerged after several senior cabinet ministers had already defended Mr Cummings for making an earlier trip to the county in the first week of April.
The PM pledged his “full support” on Saturday to his under-fire chief adviser and reiterated his backing on Sunday.
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know
- Check the number of cases in your area with our interactive map
- Listen and subscribe to our podcast
- All the coronavirus information you need in one place - from health and work to what you can do to stop the spread of the virus