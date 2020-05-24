Could coronavirus end up saving pangolins?

Scientists are largely agreed that the coronavirus probably evolved in bats. But they also think it's likely it spread to another species first, before infecting humans.

That species is still unknown, but one suspect has been the pangolin - a critically endangered mammal with scale armour - in which there's a booming black market.

But whether the pangolin is guilty or not, conservationists hope its link to a deadly virus could deter enough consumers to effectively bring an end to its illegal trade.

“I think if the message is very clear that it is a human welfare argument, not just an animal welfare argument, and this is the beginning it’s not the end,” said Yolan Friedman from the Endangered Wildlife Trust, who has hope the slaughter of the species will stop.

Ground Zero for the pandemic was a market in Wuhan, where live animals were sold for human consumption – a perfect place for the virus to mutate and to jump species.