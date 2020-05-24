Covid-19 frontline doctor vows to resign if Dominic Cummings keeps job

An NHS doctor working in a coronavirus intensive care unit has said he will resign by the end of the week if Dominic Cummings has not done so by then.

Dr Dominic Pimenta, a cardiology registrar, tweeted a picture of himself wearing the protective equipment he has needed for the past two months, saying: “This stuff is hot and hard work” adding “haven’t seen my parents since January”.

Dr Pimenta said the Prime Minister’s senior aide, who has been accused of breaching Covid-19 lockdown rules, “spits in the face of all our efforts”.

He said he will announce his decision to quit by the end of the week if Mr Cummings is still in his position, adding he “wouldn’t be surprised” if other NHS staff did the same.

It comes after Boris Johnson was accused of risking the Government’s efforts to combat Covid-19 in order to defend Mr Cummings at Sunday’s Downing Street press conference.